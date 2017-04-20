Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Arsonists could have started a ‘devastating’ fire on the RSPB’s Dee Estuary site.

Harvest mice may have been killed and birds have lost their nesting areas due to the blaze.

An area of reedbed between Neston and Parkgate has been destroyed.

The wildlife protection charity said it was relieved firefighters were able to quickly bring the flames under control on April 8.

Cheshire Police are treating it as a potential arson case.

(Photo: Alasdair Grubb)

RSPB Dee Estuary site manager Colin Wells said: “The harvest mice have lost their habitat and many of them may have been injured or killed.

“The area is an important breeding ground for birds such as reed buntings and water rails. They have lost their nesting areas.

“It’s devastating as we work so hard to create and maintain this site for wildlife and people to enjoy.”

It is not the first time this has happened after the nature reserve was previously ravaged by an arson attack in 2013, when a much larger area was burnt out.

Dry conditions meant the latest fire would have been ‘easy to start’.

Fortunately a quick-thinking volunteer was able to alert Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service before it got out of control.

Colin added: “This is a stark reminder of how vulnerable the reedbed and its surrounds are at this time of year.

“The last few weeks have been relatively fine and combined with periods of strong winds, the conditions on the marsh have become brittle and dry, which meant the fire would have started easily.

“We have a team of volunteers who warden the area in the evenings to try and discourage people from starting fires.

“It was the fast action of one of these volunteers to promptly raise the alarm and allow the fire to be extinguished quickly before too much damage was done.”

Anyone with any information about the fire is asked to call Ellesmere Port and Neston Neighbourhood Policing Team on 0845 458 6373.

For more information about the Dee Estuary reserve and its activities, visit its website.