This Saturday (February 25) Kash Tap Rooms on Brook Street, Chester, famed for its craft beers and mind blowing burgers, will close its doors for good.

But all is not lost for beer lovers across the city as the award-winning brewery Deva Craft Beer is taking over and opening just five days later.

For the past five years Kash has played an integral part in shaping the craft beer scene in Chester, hosting beer festivals, open mic nights, beer tastings and food pairings.

The team behind Blueball Brewery in Runcorn have taken Kash from an unknown little brew house to a destination of pilgrimage for craft beer lovers.

Katja Knox of Chester Beer Blog who met her husband at Kash said the change to Chester’s beer scene is ‘bitter sweet’.

“The team there are almost like family, so I will be sad to see them go, but at the same time we’re all really happy for Deva and excited to see what they make out of the place.

“Kash has come a long way, but it’s now time to pass the mantle to someone who will continue their good work.

“If you ask us, Kash chose their heir very well.”

Deva Craft Beer, who are taking over the tap room, come with some pretty hefty credentials.

For two years running they have won the Best Local Brewery award in the Chester Beer Awards, and this year they were named Cheshire’s best new brewery on RateBeer.

Nick Gilbody from Deva Craft Beer said the team are ‘thrilled’ to take over such an established and much loved place in Chester.

“We aim to continue where Kash left off and bring even more exciting beers and events to our customers.

“We know we have really big shoes to fill but we will make sure that those who have called Kash their local all these years can expect the same level of amazing beers and the same welcoming atmosphere they are accustomed to, but with our own twist on it.”

The Deva Craft Beer team are in the process of moving their brewery closer to the tap room to be able to keep the bar well stocked at all times.

The last pints will be poured in Kash this Saturday and Deva Tap will open its doors on Thursday (March 2) at 4pm.

On the opening day the brewery will launch the much awaited Pandemonium V2 beer and have live music from Chester’s Fortune Sellers band.