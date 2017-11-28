Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Children from Delamere CE Academy proved to be real kings and queens of the castle on a recent visit to Beeston.

Pupils in Key Stage 1 climbed the picturesque hills in the Cheshire countryside to reach the 800-year-old iconic ruins of Beeston Castle.

They learned all about the history of the former royal castle, built by Ranulf de Blondeville, sixth Earl of Chester, in the 1220s and partially destroyed in 1646 due to orders from Oliver Cromwell.

The children thrived in the setting and were enraptured by the stories of knights, battles and medieval life.

For some, it was their first ever school trip.

Reception teacher Bethany Hume said: “We started by looking at an information book all about the features of a castle, this helped us to spot the different parts of the ruins as we walked to the top.

“On our walk to the top we spotted some arrow loops where archers fired from inside the castle, the children enjoyed having a go at pretending to fire an arrow!

“The children enjoyed looking at the amazing views once we reached the ruins, we could even see Liverpool and Jodrell Bank, and we explored the parts of the castle still standing.

“It was a fantastic trip and the children made us really proud with their amazing behaviour.”

The children attended special workshops at Beeston where they could try on traditional dress of the time and learn about food and the way of life. They continued their studies on the subject in the classroom after returning to the school, near Northwich.

Part of North West Academies Trust, Delamere Academy prides itself of providing fun and exciting ways to learn for pupils, and enriching the curriculum with class trips and educational outings.