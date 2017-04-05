Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Campaigners are celebrating after councillors unanimously rejected controversial £15m plans for a 67-cabin holiday park at Delamere Forest.

The original Forestry Commission/Forest Holiday scheme was backed by Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) in 2013 but rejected by then Communities Secretary Eric Pickles.

This came after a government inspector weighed up the pros and cons and decided, on balance, the scheme was inappropriate because of the harm to the green belt.

The decision followed a powerful grass roots campaign by Communities Against Delamere’s Destruction (CADD).

Manley parish councillor Nigel Gilding, who led CADD, addressed CWaC’s planning committee on Tuesday where he told councillors this ‘virtually identical’ scheme had been rejected as a result of the democratic process.

He said: “The applicants now seek to tick the necessary boxes by attempting to enhance those parts of the application that added weight to their argument and lessening those that detracted from it.”

So Cllr Gilding was absolutely delighted when councillors dismissed the advice of their own officers in unanimously refusing the planning application on grounds it represented inappropriate development for which ‘very special circumstances’ had not been demonstrated.

Speaking afterwards, Cllr Gilding told The Chronicle: “I think commonsense has prevailed. I think they’ve stood up today, the planning committee, I really do, and I think they are honourable men and women. I’m going to get a bottle of fizz on my way home!”

Fellow campaigner Simon Medland earlier described the plan as the ‘massive, effectively permanent, privatisation of the forest’.

He said: “If an applicant came to the council and said ‘I want to build 67 houses in the forest’ they would be laughed out of this building with a flea in their ear and yet what is the difference?

"The chalets are as much permanent structures as houses, requiring roads to be upgraded for construction and service traffic – hundreds of private cars each week for the residents and emergency vehicle access – and all for what?

“Would this actually provide a local benefit commensurate with this massive impact on the forest and the environment?

“At least the 67 houses, which would never be countenanced, might actually answer local housing shortages. These chalets don’t.”

The Forestry Commission argued the holiday park scheme was needed to make the forest ‘fit for purpose’ by funding a new visitor centre, new trails, extra parking and improving traffic flow.

Chief executive Simon Hodgson told councillors: “As you may be aware, Delamere currently welcomes 750,000 visitors a year with demand for outdoor recreation rising each year, partly as a result of society’s growing awareness of the benefits of health and well-being.

“Users of the forest are as aware as we that the infrastructure on the site has not been coping for sometime leading to significant issues related to traffic management, toilets, parking, visitor experience. The infrastructure is out-of-date, worn out and it needs to be reinvested in for the future.”

He argued the holiday park was ‘a tried and tested model’ that would work ‘without detriment’ and bring major benefits to the local economy, the environment and improve access in and around the forest.

“The forest remains open to the public, fully accessible between cabins, around cabins and alongside cabins,” he added.

But committee member Cllr Jill Houlbrook (Con, Upton) said: “They don’t need to build the cabins to upgrade facilities. Mr Hodgson said the business of the Forestry Commission is growing and selling wood. Well, that’s how they make their money then. They are not a housing developer. That’s not what they are there for, chairman.”