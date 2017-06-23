Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A defunct American football team who ‘took on the world’ have been holding their 50th anniversary reunion in Chester.

The Dallas Tornado became ‘a band of brothers’ as their multi-national team travelled the globe on a seven-month world tour.

Among their squad was former Liverpool FC player John Stewart.

He went on to serve 31 years as a police officer with Cheshire Constabulary.

Formed in 1967, 10 of the original Tornado team reunited at the Crowne Plaza in Chester half a century later.

Mr Stewart said: “At times it felt like it was the Tornado against the world and the players became very close, like a band of brothers.

“We have all kept in touch over the years and this year marks the 50th anniversary of that memorable world tour.”

Mr Stewart explained the Tornado was the creation of Texan sports entrepreneur Lamar Hunt, whose family had built their wealth from oil.

Players from England, the Netherlands, Scandinavia and the USA were brought in to form their first 16-strong squad.

Dallas’s worldwide tour was in preparation for the inaugural North American Soccer League in 1968.

The Tornado spent seven months travelling and ended up playing in 26 countries including Spain, Iran, the Philippines and New Zealand.

In that time they played 45 games, equating to almost four games a week.

Mr Stewart played for the Tornado until 1969 before he became a police officer in Chester.

Dallas won the NASL title in 1971 but eventually folded in 1981.