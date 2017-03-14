Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fact file

Name: Richard Boreham

Job: MD, V4B Group

Where were you born: Reigate, Surrey

Where do you live now: Bangor-on-Dee

Education: Darland High School, Rossett

Family life: Married with three children

Most mornings I start at 5.45am, kicking off with a large black coffee while listening to Vanessa Feltz.

I look at the latest national and local news then it’s on to the to-do list that I haven’t finished from the day before. I then start the new to-do list!

My old boss was very driven and demanding and that has filtered into my everyday thesis.

I will look at the bank workings and our website and maybe if I have had them sent to me the P&Ls for various parts of the V4B Group.

At 7.30am I get suited and booted and head off to the office where I arrive at about nineish.

I normally start first thing by dishing out the thoughts of the day - such as ‘let’s find us a deal!’

It’s then on to the to do list, which mainly involves new and existing clients and lots of opportunities along with the odd problem-solving issue.

By noon I am ready for some lunch which is usually a sandwich at my desk or a trip out to meet a client.

I’m normally back in the office for 1.30pm and ready to take on the next opportunity.

I spend between eight and nine hours a day on the phone normally playing telephone tennis but overall it works and we seem to grow year-on-year.

A lot of days at about 4pm a client will arrive for a chat, some advice or even a new vehicle!

In the norm, the vehicles we arrange are work horses - cars or vans but just sometimes clients of mine, who like me are petrol heads, turn up for a treat such as a new Bentley, a Jaguar or even a Ferrari!

I am normally one of the last out of the business at about 6pm - normally spending the last 20 minutes reviewing how the to-do list has gone and whether we have had a good day at V4B!

What do you wear to do your job? Suit and tie most days

What is the favourite part of your job? Talking to my clients and seeing satisfaction at what we have achieved in delivering for them

What is the least favourite part of your job? Checking up on staff – reminding staff of what they need to do to make us stand out!

What would be your dream job if you weren’t doing what you do now? Running a newsagents

How do you relax when you are not working? Walking with the dogs and cars

What is your favourite film? American Gangster or JFK

What is your favourite book? Chris Evans’ autobiography

What is your favourite song? Viva La Vida – Coldplay

If a film was made of your life, who would you like to play you? John Cleese

Have you had your 15 minutes of fame yet? Not yet!

We want to hear from people from all walks of life – to take part, email leah.jones@trinitymirror.com.