Almost 300 staff at the Countess of Chester Hospital are among NHS employees across the UK whose details have been stolen after hackers broke into a contractor’s computer server.

Details of thousands of medical staff are understood to have been accessed from the system operated by US-based radiation monitoring company Landauer.

Information copied related to staff who work with x-rays.

The Countess has confirmed there were 37 staff members who had their name, dosage and date of birth compromised while two had their name, dosage and National Insurance numbers compromised. These individuals have been provided with two years’ free access to a fraud monitoring service paid for by Landauer.

A further 259 staff had their name and radiation dosage compromised.

Alison Kelly, director of nursing at the Countess and senior information risk owner for the trust, said: “A large number of NHS organisations have been affected by this incident and we have reviewed and reported this to the Information Commissioner’s Office, as has the contractor.”

The Chronicle has asked Landauer for a comment.