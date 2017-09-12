Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Danish retailer Søstrene Grene is opening its second UK branch in Chester city centre next month.

The lifestyle and homeware store has already had success in Spain, France, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Ireland and is known affectionately by customers as 'the small IKEA'.

And only a year after opening its first British store in Nottingham, Søstrene Grene, the brainchild of Danish sisters Anna and Clara Grene will next month move into the premises recently vacated by American Candy World in the Grosvenor Shopping Centre.

The shop sells products like kitchenware, furnishings, home accessories, stationery, children’s toys, gifts, crafts and gift wrapping, and appeals primarily to women aged 25 to 40.

Company bosses are hoping to expand into the UK more in the future.

Søstrene Grene's chief operating officer Bjørn Bach Eriksen told Retail Week last year that despite comparisons with Swedish furniture giant Ikea, there was a 'big ask among English women' for a business like this to enter the market.

The company confirmed the move to Chester on their Facebook page, writing: "It is with great joy that Søstrene Grene now announces the opening of a new store in Chester on October 20.

"With a beautiful location in Grosvenor Shopping Centre the two Grene sisters cannot wait to open the doors for both their current and new customers in Chester and surrounding areas.

Chester's Søstrene Grene branch opens on Friday, October 20 at 10am.