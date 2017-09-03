Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dance group has donated more than £3,000 to Chester’s child and adolescent mental health unit.

Dance Fever made the generous contribution to Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust’s (CWP) Ancora House unit after more than a year of dedicated fundraising.

The line dancing group, based in Crewe and Tarporley , was set up in memory of founder Daniel Whittaker’s close friend Neil, who took his own life in August 2015.

Social events, raffles and holiday giveaways at classes across the North West, hosted by qualified instructors Mike Hitchen and Joyce Plaskett, have helped Dance Fever to raise money for a number of organisations.

Speaking at Ancora House, at the Countess of Chester Health Park, Daniel said: “All of us at Dance Fever wanted to donate to local mental health services and we have been really impressed by the work taking place here at Ancora House.

“We hope young people accessing CWP’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) can benefit from this donation so that they are able to manage their mental health in later life.”

(Image: UGC)

CWP has committed to spend the money on developing the popular trips and activities currently offered to young people accessing services at Ancora House.

CWP modern matron Carys Jones said: “Thank you to all of the dancers at Dance Fever for their kind and thoughtful donation.

“The amount of work they have put in to raise this money is simply amazing. I would like to assure every one of them that their donation will certainly make a difference and will be much appreciated by everyone at Ancora House.”

Ancora House provides 26 inpatient beds across two mental health wards, plus a four bed specialist area.

The unit also boasts an Ofsted “outstanding” education centre, visiting areas and communal spaces, such as Activities of Daily Living (ADL) amenities, exercise room and multi-faith area.

Visit www.cwp.nhs.uk to find out more about mental health support in your area. Information on Dance Fever can be found at www.dancefeveruk.com .