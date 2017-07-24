Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you're a fan of a crêpe then you're in luck, because there will soon be not one but two new crêperies where you can indulge your sweet – or savoury – tooth.

Crepeaffaire, which claims to be the UK's premier crêperie, has opened at Cheshire Oaks .

And there's another branch on its way to Chester too.

Crepeaffaire's signature dishes are freshly baked and made using all natural ingredients, and there's even an alternative for customers with gluten-free dietary requirements in the form of galettes.

Founder and managing director of Crepeaffaire Daniel Spinath said: “This latest store opening is really exciting for us as it marks another milestone in our growth outside London.

"We are delighted to provide Cheshire Oaks with a delicious selection of savoury and sweet crêpes, waffles, fair-trade organic coffees, juices and other delicacies.

"From breakfast to dinner, and all moments in between, Crepeaffaire fulfils any appetite, to eat in or out.”

(Image: Publicity picture)

Crepeaffaire – which started life in 2004 – launched at Cheshire Oaks on July 10.

The opening date for its Chester location, which a company spokesman said will be their largest 'full traditional unit' to date, is yet to be confirmed.