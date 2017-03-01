Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' after a crash on Winsford High Street.

A car hit a barrier on the A54 through the town at about 11am on Wednesday (March 1).

The road remains closed near the Over Square roundabout in the town.

Emergency services arrived on the scene and the man was taken to hospital by North West Ambulance Service.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said nobody had to be freed from their vehicle.

A Cheshire Police spokeswoman said: "Emergency services have attended the scene and one man has been taken to hospital with what is believed to be serious injuries."