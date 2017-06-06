Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A consultant paediatrician from the Countess of Chester Hospital has made a brutally frank video voicing his fears that the NHS could be phased out following the result of Friday's general election.

Dr Ravi Jayaram posted the damning clip on his Facebook page last night, in which he implored the public to 'think beyond yourself and society as a whole' before deciding who to vote for.

He does not directly reference any political parties but criticised 'politicians at the top' who he says oppose the concept of a tax funded NHS system to systematically dismantle it on the quiet.

"I have a horrible sinking feeling on Friday morning the end of NHS will begin," says Dr Jayaram in the video which has been shared on social media more than 8,000 times.

"I'm not just scaremongering. I've been through difficult times but never known a situation as it is now where we're expected to provide increasingly high standards of care with less money and fewer resources to do it.

"Goodwill is what keeps things going"

He added: "Anybody who works in the NHS will tell you that things are bad. For those of us working in it, goodwill is what keeps things going. Goodwill is disappearing.

"The NHS needs more resources and in the right place. Please please please think on Thursday, think beyond yourself and society as a whole. Think about your NHS and do the right thing."

Dr Jayaram told The Chronicle he felt compelled to make the video after watching the news and felt like he needed to get it off his chest.

"I am worried about the NHS as a universal service"

"It's for people to make their own decisions and I would welcome opposing views to mine. For me, I am worried about the NHS as a universal service.

"Throughout this election there has been a lot of focus on Brexit and other issues and not enough on public services which are so vitally important.

"Nobody has really discussed the fundamental issues facing the NHS or talked to people at the coalface. The bottom line is, we have fewer and fewer resources and have reached the point of unsustainable campaign.

"The NHS is not overspent - that is a myth that has become an accepted truth.

"We are underfunded. I'm not saying just throw money at it - we need more resources and in the right place. We need to be effective but the priority needs to be providing services as efficiently as possible, that's the fundamental thing in my mind."

Do you agree with Dr Jayaram? We want to hear your views