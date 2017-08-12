Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Countess of Chester Hospital ’s Babygrow Appeal has been given a boost by being named as the official charity partner for the Deepbridge Chester Arts Fair.

The fair will be returning for the sixth consecutive year at Chester Racecourse from November 17-19.

The UK’s largest artist art fair will have plenty in store for everyone with arrival of 100 pieces of art exclusively on sale for £100 or less with 100% of the proceeds going to the charity.

The announcement was made this week at the fair’s official legal suppliers Hillyer McKeown’s offices to mark 100 days before the art fair officially opens.

The charity art sale will include paintings, sculpture, ceramics, photography and mixed media artwork.

A full programme of live talks and demonstrations by well-recognised artists will offer visitors the opportunity to experience and gain an understanding of the process of creating art as well as the artists’ personal source of inspiration.

Highlights include more than 100 international artists exhibiting 2,000 pieces of art, as well as live complimentary therapeutic art workshops for hands-on tutoring in abstract art painting.

Partner at Hillyer McKeown Richard Burnett said: “We are delighted that the Babygrow Appeal is now the official charity partner of the Deepbridge Chester Art Fair.

“There have been some incredible pieces of art donated by award-winning artists that are worth much more than the £100 cap.

“This goal is to making art affordable for all, with 100% of proceeds donated to Countess of Chester Hospital so we achieve up to £10,000 target.”

Head of fundraising at the Countess of Chester Hospital Lesley Woodhead said: “The artists have donated generously to raise funds for the Babygrow Appeal.

“Pieces worth hundreds of pounds from award-winning fine artist Phillip Gerrard, travel photographer Pete Aitchison, and many more will go on sale for just £100. “Over the next 100 days the fair will announce a daily preview of the pieces.

“We hope people will come along to find a bargain and raise money for a great cause.”

Deepbridge Chester Art Fair will open on Friday, November 17 with a charity preview for the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Over the weekend, the fair is open on Saturday, November 18 and Sunday, November 19 from 10.30am-5pm.

For tickets visit www.chesterartsfair.co.uk or alternatively you can register to enter at the fair on the day or call 01244 952020.