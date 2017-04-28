Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The clock is ticking for people in Cheshire West and Chester who wish to take part in a ward boundaries consultation.

But the independent Local Government Boundary Commission for England, which is carrying out the review, says there is still time for local people to tell them where they think new council ward boundaries should be drawn in their own area or across Cheshire West and Chester.

The commission is asking people and organisations for their help to produce a new pattern of wards for 69 councillors to serve the borough, six fewer than the 75 at present.

Professor Colin Mellors, chairman of the commission, said: “We are asking local people and organisations to help us draw up a new pattern of council wards for the whole council area.

“We want to hear local views on where people think the focal point of their community is and where the natural boundaries between communities might lie.

“As we draw new boundaries we will try to ensure that each councillor represents roughly the same number of voters.

“We also aim to produce a pattern of wards that reflects the interests and identities of local communities.”

He continued: “The commission will carefully consider all evidence presented to it during this phase of the review whoever it is from and whether it applies to the whole of Cheshire West and Chester or just a small part of it.”

The types of questions the commission is asking residents at this stage are:

Do you have suggestions about where your ward boundaries should be?

Which areas do you identify as your local community?

Where do people in your area go to access local facilities such as shops and leisure activities?

The commission is gathering local views before it draws up draft recommendations for a new pattern of wards due to be published in September.

Local residents and organisations will then get another chance to have their say in a further round of consultation before a final decision is reached.

The current consultation closes on June 5.

Further information about the review and interactive maps of existing wards can be found at consultation.lgbce.org.uk or www.lgbce.org.uk.