Safety improvements are necessary at a busy road junction in Oakmere following a string of collisions, says Cheshire West and Chester Council.

The admission comes after a petition calling for change at the A556’s junction with Station Road racked up more than 600 signatures.

James Hutchinson launched the online campaign for new infrastructure to be put in place.

Now the council has revealed plans to install a scheme at the junction are in the pipeline.

Cllr Karen Shore, cabinet member for environment, said: “We recognise there is a need for safety improvements at this junction and we are currently planning to implement a scheme.

“We are in discussions with Delamere and Oakmere Parish Council over this matter and we will of course consider the petition when it is presented.”

One person commented that he was signing the petition because trying to cross there is ‘like a game of chicken’, while another called it a ‘nightmare, especially at peak times’.

James explained that the solutions are ‘open-ended’ but thinks a roundabout could solve its problems.

He said: “With the junction being on the quickest route from Frodsham to Oakmere, and located on a main link between Northwich and Chester, I am surprised nothing has been done before.”