Steps are being taken to pave the way for a controversial renewable energy plant near Northwich which received planning consent more than four years ago.

The Government gave the green light to Tata Chemicals Europe to construct and operate a 60MW energy from waste facility in Lostock Gralam back in 2012, but it has yet to be built.

Now Tata is undertaking the discharge of the planning conditions so work can finally get under way.

Strategic projects leader Fraser Ramsay has hailed the applications ‘an important milestone’ in the journey to get the facility – which will recover energy from the residual waste left over after reusable and recyclable material has been removed – up and running.

He told The Chronicle: “We have submitted to Cheshire West and Chester Council planning authority the applications to discharge the pre-commencement planning conditions, to permanently secure the planning permission for the facility.

“A third party-owned, special purpose vehicle – Project Company – has been set up to progress the project with a view to work beginning on site later this year or early next year.

“The facility will generate renewable electricity to power in excess of 125,000 homes throughout the year and will add significantly to the local economy.

“The overall duration to plant commissioning is expected to be approximately four to five years.”

Opposition

But the developments have not been welcomed by campaign group CHAIN, which stands for the Cheshire Anti-Incinerator Network and fought against planning permission being granted in 2012.

A CHAIN spokesman said: “The fact is that the situation in Northwich has changed radically since planning permission was granted nearly five years ago and these changes mean that it would be suicide for the town if the council gives the go-ahead for building to commence.”

A waste treatment scheme called REnescience Northwich was granted planning permission to operate on part of the Lostock Works industrial site last year.

The plant will produce biogas and generate around 5MW of renewable electricity, but it is not linked to Tata’s Lostock energy from waste facility.