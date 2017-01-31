Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sci-fi, comic book and fantasy fans are in for a treat this year with a host of Comic Con conventions taking place across the north west.

The pop culture events encourage attendees to get dressed up in their best cosplay outfits and meet legends of the genre.

They also get the chance to view and buy memorabilia, crafts, video games, comics, DVDs and much more.

Here are four Comic Con conventions you don’t want to miss out on in 2017.

Ellesmere Port

Ellesmere Port is hosting its annual Comic Con convention next Sunday (February 5) at the Civic Hall between 10am and 4pm.

Colin Baker of Doctor Who, Virginia Hey of Farscape and Mel Pickup from Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens, will be ready to sign autographs and answer questions.

A spokesperson said: “Our venue will be bursting to the seams with specialist traders from across the country, bringing everything from vintage movie and TV related toys to the latest super articulated action figures.

“Not only all that but we’re also adding a retro gaming area where you can get your fix of the super games from times of old.

“There will also be hot food and drinks available all day and our friendly kids’ chill out zone where the tots can chillax to the max.

“This truly is a great day out for all members of the family.”

The event’s super heroes cosplay team will be dressed as heroes and villains all day and there will also be a competition for the best dressed guest.

Tickets are £5 for teenagers and adults, £3 for six to 12-year-olds and free for five and unders.

Liverpool

Sam J Jones aka Flash Gordon is one of the special guest stars at the MCM Liverpool Comic Con this year.

The convention is taking place on Saturday, March 11, from 9am to 5pm and Sunday, March 12, from 9.30am to 5pm at Exhibition Centre Liverpool.

There will be lots of dealer stalls with the chance to buy collectibles, Anime, trading cards, Manga and DVDs.

A comic village will provide the unique opportunity for comic creators and fans to gather and share the medium.

On the main stage guests will give talks and presentations, and the cosplay masquerade will also be held there.

For more details and tickets click here.

Wrexham

Wales Comic Con is taking place in Wrexham from April 8 to 9 at Glyndwr University from 10am until 6pm.

There will be guests from a variety of industries including comics, film, media, art, literature, sports and music.

Other activities include stalls, Q and A sessions with guests, exclusive photo-shoots and costumed characters on patrol.

Tickets can be bought on the door but priority will be given to those who have already purchased tickets.

Celebrity guests include TJ Thyne from Bones, John Rhys-Davies from Lord of the Rings, and Nick Moran from Harry Potter.

For ticket prices and more information click here.

Chester

Preparations are well under way for Chester’s very own Comic Con event at Chester Racecourse in the autumn.

The popular festival will take place on Sunday, September 24, from 10am until 5pm on a larger area than last year.

Cosplay is welcome and there will be a lot to see and do.

Guest autograph signers and further details are yet to be announced.