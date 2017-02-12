Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The aim of Children’s Mental Health Week this week is to spread a little kindness.

We’ve all known someone going through a tough time, and it can be hard to know what to do to help, especially where children are involved.

Headteacher of The Firs School in Chester Lucy Davies explains the importance of happiness in children reaching their potential educationally as well as some tips on how to recognise problems with your own child.

She said: "Children need to have three things to make them feel safe and happy. These are:

Someone to love

Someone who loves you

A sense of achievement

"These need to accompany the basic human needs of security, warmth and nutrition."

She believes that it is the third point that schools can help influence.

"Children need to give that sense of purpose and wonder in learning and we as teachers and school staff need to get just the right balance of making someone work hard enough to get the answer that it creates pride, and a sense of achievement, but not too hard that every day delivers a sense of drudgery and failure.

"Happiness is key and the the best learning happens when a child is happy. It is true that learning can happen under duress or when threatened but the best consistent and long term learning happens when pupils are happy and it is important that schools work alongside parents in order to provide a happy place for pupils to learn."

If you are worried about your child’s mental health, Lucy advises parents and carers to look out for the following signs:

excessive worry about the little things

irritability and anger

changes in appetite - either increased or decreased

social withdrawal

increase sensitivity to rejection

trouble sleeping at night or sleepiness during the day

restlessness or fatigue during waking hours

trouble concentrating

irritability

vocal outbursts or crying

She suggests ways you can help your child.

She said: "Seek ways to relax and have fun with your child, recognise and praise small accomplishments and don’t punish mistakes or lack of progress.

"Make sure to always praise his or her strengths and abilities."

If your child is struggling Lucy advises that you inform their teacher and the school counsellor.

She said: "Don’t avoid getting help for your child out of shame or fear. With appropriate support, you can explore treatment options to help him or her thrive.

"Explore stress management techniques and consider seeking family counselling or the help of support groups, too."

If you are concerned about the mental health of your child www.youngmindsadvocacy.org or www.mentalhealth.org.uk can provide support.