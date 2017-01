Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A service to mark Holocaust Memorial Day is taking place at Chester's oldest church this morning.

The special occasion will take place at St John's Church in Vicars Lane at 10.50am, led by the Rev David Chesters.

St John’s was Chester's first Cathedral until the year 1541.

The Mourners Prayer (Kaddish) will be said by a member of the Liverpool Hebrew Congregation from the Princes Road Synagogue.

The story of the liberation of Bergen Belsen will be related together with an artefact from the camp.