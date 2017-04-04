Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New-look Italian restaurant Piccolino is inviting drinkers as well as diners to try out the fashionable city centre venue which now includes the brand's first ever Prosecco bar.

The newly revamped venue features a small dedicated area where customers can sit on comfortable stools with friends as they try out a glass of the fizzy or non-fizzy stuff, a cask ale, a cocktail or a spirit.

The Prosecco bar offers 10 varieties with five available by the glass, with prices starting at £6.50.

Every afternoon guests trying one of the range are invited to enjoy a selection of tempting cicchetti savoury snacks for free during ‘Aperitivo Time’ from 3pm until 6.30pm. Aperitivo is an Italian tradition for a pre-dinner drink when friends meet to drink, relax and sample nibbles.

Guests can choose from the ‘frizzante’ – semi-sparkling or the full-on fizz of the ‘spumante’.

The new drinks offering also includes a wide selection of craft beers and all Italian wine list with more than 20 available by the glass.

Those who fancy sipping on something sweet can treat themselves to one of a selection of seasonally inspired classic Italian cocktails either at the restaurant bar or continental style on the terrace.

Guests are also encouraged to try Italian Vermouth, Amari and a range of other sweet liquors and can discover their own wine style by sampling different varieties from the wine boutique.

The boutique, which can also be hired for wine and cocktail master classes, is also a showcase for a ‘vast selection’ of Champagne.

Drinks development manager Andy Hallam said: “We have always been such a food-led operation in this particular restaurant but now we are really excited about making it more of a bar with this Prosecco menu.”

Andy agreed Prosecco was ‘definitely more of a female phenomenon’, but added: “I’m not saying males don’t drink it or would be judged for drinking it.”

Why is Prosecco proving so popular?

“It’s more accessible than Champagne from a price point perspective,” he responded. “You can buy a bottle of Proscecco for £25, with Champagne you are looking at anything from £40 really these days. Not only is it more accessible but it’s more drinkable as well. It’s significantly less dry than Champagne.”

Long-time customer Susan Whittall, who lives in Chester, was accompanied by her niece Abbey at the Proscecco bar on Friday afternoon and loves it.

She said: “It gives us so much more variety rather than the one standard we had, it gives us different flavours. I have tasted four so far – three out of the four I like, but that’s personal preference – and I’ve got another six to go! Yes, it’s a good idea.”

“I’ve been a customer here for nearly 10 years. The food is authentic and you’re part of the family. You are just embraced.”