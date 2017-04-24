How to get on the property ladder by the age of 25

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester 's most patriotic landlord missed St George’s Day celebrations at his city centre pub due to illness but it didn’t stop him joining in from his hospital bed.

Mike Mercer, 77, licensee at The Albion Inn, was taken by ambulance to the Countess of Chester Hospital on Friday with gastroenteritis so wasn’t around on Sunday when Chester City Morris Men and Kinnerton Morris Men performed.

His wife Christina explained: “When he woke up in hospital on Sunday he shouted something like ‘It’s St George’s Day! Look lively and let’s be patriotic!’. Then he said to me could I take a flag back, so I did.

(Photo: Hadyn Iball)

“He said just pin it above my bed and take a picture of it and send it to The Chronicle and say ‘Mike Mercer may be in hospital but he’s doing his best to celebrate St George’s Day’.”

Christina continued: “Mike is very keen to establish that he is not in any way anti-foreigner. He was in the merchant navy and worked alongside an Indian crew and would sit and eat with them. He’s just very patriotic and thinks we should acknowledge St George’s Day. The Welsh have St David’s Day, the Scots have St Andrew’s Day and he feels that St George’s Day is sometimes forgotten.”

Christina said Mike, the city’s longest serving landlord, with 44 years behind the bar of The Albion, had an association with the Chester City Morris Men that goes back to their inception. The men still enjoy a pint in the pub every Monday after their weekly practice session.

The Albion laid on sandwiches for the morris men who also enjoyed a sing song as well as performing in the street outside the pub watched by customers and people walking the walls.