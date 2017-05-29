Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A grilled cheese toastie is the ultimate comfort food for many.

So when self-confessed cheese lover Laura Lautrete decided Chester needed a unique new restaurant that specialised in just that, she hoped it would send customers into meltdown.

And Meltdown is just the right name for the new eatery in Queens Park View, Handbridge, which offers grilled cheese sandwiches in a variety of different ways.

All feature a special three cheese blend, freshly grated by the Good Cheese Company in Tattenhall, and come served on artisan sourdough bread.

You can have yours with macaroni cheese, tuna, ham or even baked beans, and - if you’re in the mood for something sweet - Nutella and marscapone.

And as if that wasn’t enough, craft beers and wine are also on the menu.

Laura, who used to run Urbano 32, has always wanted to open her own eatery and says she has now finally found the confidence to take the plunge: “My parents had restaurants in Chester where I worked at weekends and after school and I spent 15 years in London managing pubs and restaurants but I always craved opening my own place,” she explained.

(Photo: Instagram)

“So I got a government start up loan and started the process.

“I’ve always been a big cheese fan, and that along with a desire to find a simple product with a strong identity, is how Meltdown was born. The product is simple - grilled cheese sandwiches made with our unique cheese blend, with several variations. All are grilled in butter on a proper grill.”

(Photo: Instagram)

(Photo: Instagram)

As Chester’s latest independent business, keeping it local is important to Laura, whose coffee is supplied by Chester café Jaunty Goat.

“I loved running a community pub so I’m really excited to once again run a business that will hopefully be fully embraced and loved by the local community,” she said. “I offer eat in or a take away option and there is a lovely sunny back yard customers can enjoy.

Meltdown is open now during the hours of 11am-4pm Sunday to Wednesday and 11am-9pm Thursday to Saturday.