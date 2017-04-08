Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Zoo have revealed their giraffe calf born earlier this week is a boy.

The youngster, who has been named Narus, arrived at the end of a 15-month pregnancy for mum Orla on Monday (April 3).

Turns out he also shares his birthday with his dad Meru, with eight years separating father and son.

The incredible moment Narus was born was captured on CCTV inside the zoo's Rothschild giraffe house.

Keepers have hailed the arrival as hugely significant as the species is highly endangered in the wild.

Giraffe team manager said 'experienced mum' Orla was doing an 'incredible job'.

She said: "That whole process, from a calf being born to it taking its very first steps, is an incredibly special thing to see.



“Those long legs take a little bit of getting used to but the new calf is doing ever so well, as is mum."

Through his dad, Narus is also the half-brother of Chester's other young giraffe Murchison, who was born on Boxing Day.

Because of poaching and habitat loss, the number of Rothschild giraffe in the wild is estimated to have dropped to around 1,600.

Chester Zoo said it is 'standing tall' for the species through its conservation efforts.

(Photo: Chester Zoo/Steve Rawlins)

Mammals curator Tim Rowlands said: “Poaching in the wild over the last few decades has led to a 90% decline in wild Rothschild’s giraffe numbers.

"Despite ongoing conservation efforts, the species is really struggling to bounce back as the constant threat of habitat loss continues to push the last remaining population ever closer to extinction."

