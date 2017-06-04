The video will start in 8 Cancel

Chester Zoo ’s amazing ‘baby boom’ of 2017 shows no sign of slowing down.

Our world famous attraction has welcomed a series of wild and wonderful animals into its family this year.

Two beautifully bright Javan green magpie chicks are the latest additions.

Chester has also celebrated the arrival of two Asian elephants and two Rothschild’s giraffes in the past six months.

Both of these species are endangered in the wild.

Among others there have also been a baby Bornean orangutan, river hoglets and the extremely cute twin sengis.

Chester Zoo collections director Mike Jordan said: “The zoo is currently in the midst of one of its biggest ever baby booms.

“We put these conservation breeding successes down to a whole range of factors – years of careful planning, top class facilities, skilled zookeepers and animal staff, first rate husbandry and scientific insight.

“Every birth helps us to raise awareness of the survival pressures many species around the planet are faced with and the conservation work we are doing to try and protect them.”

The striking magpies are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) meaning they face extinction in the wild.

Mr Jordan added: “Javan green magpies hatching here gives a huge lift to conservation efforts to save the species and ensure its survival.

“Our long-term ambitions are to return birds bred in the UK and Europe to the forests of Indonesia.”

Chester Zoo works at home and abroad to protect some of the world’s most threatened species through its conservation campaign Act for Wildlife.

