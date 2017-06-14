Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Zoo has spoken out after a man died on its public car park this afternoon (June 14).

Emergency services rushed to the major tourist attraction shortly after midday to find a man had become trapped under a double decker bus.

Tragically, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The zoo's chief executive officer has told of their 'real sadness' following the incident.

Mark Pilgrim told The Chronicle: “We can confirm with real sadness that a man passed away in our public coach park earlier today.



“First aid teams and other zoo staff assisted the emergency services but sadly the man died at the scene.



“Our thoughts and sympathies are very much with his family and all involved.”

Cheshire police confirmed that it has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

Chester Zoo remains open as usual and a small section of the car park is currently screened off from public access.