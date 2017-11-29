Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former Christleton High School student has travelled to Bangladesh to help with the response to the Rohingya Crisis on behalf of Christian Aid.

Violence in Myanmar that escalated in August has led to one of the biggest mass movements of people in recent decades.

Christian Aid has been helping all communities displaced by the fighting in Myanmar’s Rakhine State, and Rohingya Muslims who have crossed the country’s border into Bangladesh as refugees.

Becky Mallows is among a response team which was deployed by the charity after the influx started.

Becky acts as Christian Aid Emergency Programme Officer and will support the team while they scale up the emergency response.

She said: “Over 600,000 people have fled Myanmar and made the long, treacherous journey across the border into Bangladesh.

“They are exhausted and desperate and many of them have witnessed terrible violence or lost loved ones.

“The cramped conditions and changing weather conditions make life for those living in the camps very difficult.

“We are providing food, emergency shelter and water, sanitation and hygiene services to those in need.

“With our local partners, we’ve set up a medical team of doctors, paramedics and nurses that treats between 200 and 300 people per day in a health clinic in Jamtoli camp.”

Christian Aid in Myanmar has been working in camps and with conflict-affected communities through local partners in Rakhine State for the last 12 months and supports all ethnic groups displaced by violence.