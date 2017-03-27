Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former dancer whose life changed after she was struck with a neurological condition is raising funds to help others in need of support.

Katherine Robinson, 37, from Guilden Sutton volunteers with the Neuro Therapy Centre on River Lane in Saltney where she is also a member.

The centre, which costs £8,000 per week to run, supports people from across north Wales, Cheshire and Wirral who have a disorder of the nervous system.

“I benefit hugely from the services on offer at the centre,” she told the Chester Chronicle.

“I’m eager to give back to a place where I’ve received so much help and where I see the value of the charity first hand every day.”

Katherine was a dancer, a choreographer and a teacher before being diagnosed with fibromyalgia in 2014, secondary to an autoimmune mast cell activation problem.

“I have constant widespread complex nerve pain and debilitating fatigue,” she said.

“I found the Neuro Therapy Centre a year ago at which time I had been housebound for quite some time. The centre has been an absolute lifeline to me.”

Katherine has specialist neurological physiotherapy at the centre which alleviates her symptoms, along with hyperbaric oxygen treatment.

“Being diagnosed with a neurological condition can be extremely isolating and isolation creates hopelessness and depression.

“The peer support is one of the most powerful things at the centre and it literally saves lives by giving people the space to reconnect with themselves, build friendships and adapt to their new reality.”

Neurological conditions, such as MS, MND and Parkinson’s, can affect anyone at any time in their life and the impact can be devastating.

Family relationships, work, social life, physical and mental health, every aspect of a person’s life can be disrupted.

Although neurological conditions are incurable, a huge amount can be done to manage the symptoms and retain a good quality of life.

Centre manager Jane Johnston-Cree said: “After diagnosis most people receive only limited support from the NHS and this is where the Neuro Therapy Centre steps in.

“The centre provides ongoing support and regular physiotherapy which are a lifeline to people with neurological conditions and make a world of difference.”

Katherine establishes links in the community which are mutually beneficial in order to raise money to allow for continuity of care at the centre.

“I also want to enhance awareness about neurological conditions and of course increase the public profile of the centre within the community,” she said.

“I have always been passionate about charity work and now that my health has altered my working capability I am enjoying spending my time working as a fundraiser.”

She is helping to host a fashion show at Chester Racecourse’s 1539 bar and restaurant on Thursday, March 30.

Guests will enjoy reception drinks and a two course supper. There will be an auction and a raffle on the evening as well as gift bags for guests.

“I’m now utilising my creativity to help raise funds to allow the centre to continue providing the treatments, support and therapy that are a lifeline to so many.

“What price do you put on independence?”

Tickets are £27.50 and are available from the Neuro Therapy Centre here.