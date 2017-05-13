Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Award-winning Chester wine and spirits specialists Corks Out have unveiled their new and improved wine and champagne bar.

Corks Out applied for planning permission to transform their damp store room at their Watergate Street shop almost one year ago, and their bar reopened on Friday (May 5).

At the start of the year, the old bar closed and work started to improve the damp and stop the water ingress, a sophisticated ventilation system was in put place, followed by a period of drying out before Corks Out could instruct a specialist team to build the exciting new bar.

(Photo: UGC)

Corks Out say they were the first in the UK to run with a hybrid mix of retail and bar back in 2009.

Ruth Yates, from Corks Out, said: “We wanted to create a spectacular look, whilst remaining sympathetic to the traditional style of the building, it had to be practical but also contemporary and stylish; elements which were difficult in a cellar that didn’t have a straight wall, normal head height and a requirement to remain compliant with Historic England!

“Following on from the success of our Wine Tasting Machines – or Wine Jukeboxes as we like to call them, where customers can sample or help themselves to a glass of wine – we wanted to expand this offering with an extensive list of wine and champagne by the glass.

“To compliment this, we also offer a diverse range of gins, other specialist spirits, quality coffee and light bites.

“Corks Out is still very much a specialist wine merchant, with an eclectic range of wines, beers and spirits to take home.

“It’s great that customers can try things in the bar and from the Wine Jukeboxes offering them the opportunity to explore their taste buds before purchasing.”