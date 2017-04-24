Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pop-up market next to Chester Railway Station is growing in popularity with hundreds visiting the event during the spring sunshine at the weekend.

This time it was the award-winning The Makers Market which visited the Grade II listed Carriage Shed showcasing more than 50 stalls offering artisan food and drink, art and crafts and vintage wares.

There are plans for it to return after the success of this taster event with dates to be announced later.

Phil Mayall, development director of Muse, who revamped the Carriage Shed as part of its One City Place office block scheme, said: “The Makers Market has a fantastic reputation throughout the North West, we believe the Carriage Shed is the perfect location for them to pop-up in Chester.”

Victoria Crane, event manager of the Makers Market, said: ‘We pride ourselves at the Makers Market in delivering delightful specialist events with many award-winning local producers of unique goods set to inspire.”

The Makers Market champions local independent business and produce including food, drinks and crafts from Chester and the surrounding area.

Organisers were delighted to see so many people at Saturday’s event (April 22).

A spokesperson said: “With live music and street food, cookery demonstrations and kids activities, there is something to do for all the family – and best of all, it’s free entry!”

If you are a local artisan, performer or community group and would like to get involved, please contact: vicky@themakersmarket.co.uk

Visit the website for more information and details of forthcoming markets across Cheshire and in Manchester: themakersmarket.co.uk