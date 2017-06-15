Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Legal action is being taken against Travellers occupying a vacant council-owned plot off Sealand Road in Chester .

Three caravans and associated vehicles are parked up in front of an empty unit in Sovereign Way, next door to the Rybrook Volvo dealership office.

There are no reports of any issues relating to the encampment.

Cheshire West and Chester Council spokesman David Sejrup said welfare assessments had been carried out.

Notices had also been issued directing the Travellers to leave the land within 24 hours but this had expired.

A court hearing is due to take place at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Friday (June 16) to enforce the eviction.