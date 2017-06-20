Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

When you are looking for a warm welcome to Chester, step forward David and Julie Mitchell.

Chester’s Town Criers have re-claimed their spot at the Cross in the city centre.

Cllr Samantha Dixon, leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council, met David to help launch the new season: “Being Chester, not only do we have our very own Town Crier, we can boast two Town Criers.

“I’m delighted to welcome David and Julie back to their proclamation spot where they can be seen Tuesday to Saturday at noon. When not proclaiming at the Cross, David is a fine ambassador for the city wherever he appears.”

Chester is the only place in Britain to have retained the tradition of regular midday proclamations at a fixed place and time – Tuesday to Saturday, June to August, at noon, at the High Cross (11am on race days).

Visitors from across the world can look forward to a personal welcome to Chester in their own language and if they aren’t careful spend the next 30 minutes in the stocks (usually being released after promising to visit Chester’s shops).

Still celebrating the opening of Chester’s Storyhouse cultural centre, David can also be seen on Saturday, June 24 performing his one-man show For Crying Out Loud in the Garret Theatre.

David is also happy to take requests, if you are visiting the city centre for a special occasion then let him know and receive a special proclamation for a birthday, anniversary or maybe a marriage proposal.