Developers have unveiled plans for a 350-bed student accommodation scheme in place of a Chester bus depot.

Stagecoach has a conditional agreement over the sale of its Liverpool Road depot with negotiations ongoing to secure an alternative depot site in Chester.

And on Thursday (June 22) Watkin Jones held an exhibition at Northgate Arena where details were revealed about the student accommodation project which would be alongside the developer’s existing 128-bed student scheme in Victoria Road.

Information provided by the developer states: “The proposal is for a development on the site which is currently used by the Stagecoach depot and which bridges Liverpool Road and Victoria Road to the north of Chester city centre.

“The Watkin Jones Group propose to redevelop the site for purpose-built managed student accommodation in the form of both studio and cluster spaces (circa 351 units) including associated facilities such as reception area, common room, cycle store, refuse store and plant room.

“We envision a new high quality development with improved public realm. However, our plans are still at an evolving stage and we want to listen to the views and aspirations of the local community before our ideas for the site are developed further.”

The scheme would include space for six cars, ‘generous’ external space within the site and public realm enhancements along Liverpool Road and Victoria Road. The developer says issues for consideration include the potential impact on the setting and aesthetic of adjacent listed buildings, most notably the George and Dragon pub, and the impact on the character and appearance of the surrounding area and community.

It would be managed by Watkin Jones’ Fresh Student Living arm which runs the next door site in Victoria Road and the company’s 400-bed Tramways development near the railway station.

A 117-bed student scheme opened on the opposite side of the road to the bus depot, next to Northgate Church, last autumn.

Meanwhile, student housing schemes are coming on stream in Chester.

A 121-bed student accommodation complex in Trafford Street, Newtown, is now open for business. And the same developers, Primus Property Group and Property Alliance Group, gained permission on appeal for a 150-bed scheme just a stone’s throw away, which will involve demolishing Oakbase House in Trafford Street.

Jansons Property was turned down over a proposed five-storey 376-bed development on the site of the railway station car park next to Hoole bridge but looks likely to appeal.

Last October Watkin Jones’ plans for a 77-bed six-storey student block in Hunter Street, described as ‘monstrous’, were given planning permission on appeal.

And three blocks for 350-students are almost ready next to Telford’s Warehouse in the Garden Quarter, which were again given the go-ahead on appeal.

There’s still no news on when construction will begin on the massive 544-bed student complex on Linenhall car park but it is expected to commence soon.