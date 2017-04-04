Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents applauded when councillors unanimously kicked out plans for an eight storey 376-bed student block so huge that two members suggested neighbours would be in ‘perpetual darkness’.

Members of Cheshire West and Chester Council planning committee ignored their own officer's recommendation in refusing the scheme earmarked for a railway station car park in Hoole Way, Newtown .

The planning department had backed the application partly because consent had previously been granted for a large office block on the same site.

Ben Roberts, speaking for developers Jansons Property, argued the proposal represented a £30m high quality building at an important gateway, ‘with cutting-edge facilities’, that would help the University of Chester meet the demand for an extra 2,500 students and attract the ‘best'.

But residents’ representative Lisa Miller told the committee: “We believe the current proposals are not in the interests of the local community. Newtown and Black Diamond Park are small enclosed residential areas.

"This proposed development, with its disproportionate size, its overshadowing of front line properties, its inevitable noise, mess, impact on sleep and studentification of the area, would irrevocably affect our quality of life.

“This is currently the case in Trafford Street as a result of Northgate Point.”

But the overriding concern was ‘a chaotic parking policy’ because narrow streets were already full of cars belonging to commuters and students from the Northgate Point and Tramways student schemes.

Council leader and ward member Cllr Samantha Dixon (Lab, Chester City) said the building was ‘not’ a landmark building but an 'excellent example' of ‘pile it high and sell it cheap’.

And she rubbished the use of student management plans, of the kind suggested as a planning condition, with the stated aim of controlling anti-social behaviour.

Cllr Dixon explained: “The condition is that there is a management plan. The applicant provides one. A management company is appointed but the plan is poorly implemented. Residents and I go to planning enforcement to ask for the plan to be enforced. I’m told that by having the plan, the condition is met therefore this is not an enforcement issue.

“Only last week I was contacted again by a resident who lives near some private sector student accommodation. She said ‘Last night I was woken five times between midnight until 4am by groups of students coming home drunk’.”

The experience of her constituent was that on duty wardens were unable to control the situation so she ‘didn’t bother’ phoning them any more.

To applause, Cllr Dixon concluded: “We are heading further and further away from a mixed, balanced and sustainable community that’s at the heart of our policy. We are exposed to a market-led free for all where the needs of the wider city centre community – for a diverse mix of housing – is being superseded by the commercial opportunities of developers.”

Committee member Cllr Eleanor Johnson (Con, Gowy) felt the problem of overshadowing would be so serious people in Black Diamond Park would ‘get no sunlight‘ and be living in ‘perpetual darkness.”

Cllr Norman Wright (Con, Marbury) agreed saying residents would have to switch their lights on ‘in the middle of the day’.

Cllr Keith Board (Con, Great Boughton ) said student housing applications were on the agenda ‘every other month’ and he feared the city was heading for a situation of ‘oversupply’.

Cllr Gill Watson (Lab, Newton ) said the building was ‘absolutely enormous’ and actually 5m higher than the office block previously granted consent.

There was applause from members of the public when all members voted against the plan because its design, height, mass and scale, the building would appear 'incongruous and overly dominant' in the street scene, causing 'unacceptable harm to the character and visual amenity of the area'. In addition, it was considered the building would have an ‘overbearing impact’ on the residents of Black Diamond Park.