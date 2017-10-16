Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

While many new students are delving into their reading lists or getting to know the local nightlife, one student from Chester has been busy cooking up a delicious way to give to charity.

Nineteen-year-old Isabel Dawson has taken time out of her schedule of studying politics to organise afternoon tea in the lavish surroundings of the Old Hall Country Club, in aid of local mental health charity Chapter.

The event, which is being held on Saturday, October 21, will combine a food and drinks menu with exciting raffle prizes including spa treatments, concert tickets, tennis coaching and more.

She said: “As an issue, mental health is often not discussed and dealt with in the way that it should be.

“I have come across so many people who have struggled with their mental health, so I thought I can contribute by holding an event for Chapter, to raise awareness and to raise funds.”

Tickets for afternoon tea cost £25 and all proceeds will go towards supporting local people living with severe and enduring mental health issues.

Chapter provides a tailored programme of one-to-one support and confidence-building workshops and activities, helping people struggling with their mental health to set and achieve personal goals, often putting them on a pathway to employment.

Chapter’s activities include fun day trips, healthy eating courses, where individuals learn how to make nutritious and low-cost meals for themselves, confidence courses, mentoring qualifications, and an allotment project, where service-users can connect with nature and grow fresh fruit and veg.

Chapter fundraiser Matt Zeqiri said: “We’re absolutely thrilled that Isabel has chosen to support Chapter with her afternoon tea, and it’s particularly encouraging that young people are taking their mental health so seriously.

“Aside from the food and drink, there are some brilliant prizes to be won, so everyone is looking forward to what should be a fantastic afternoon.”

Tickets are available at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/isabel-dawson.

A donation of £25 will secure a ticket, though individuals can also donate without buying a ticket if they prefer.