Storyhouse in Chester scooped four prestigious awards during November.

The theatre, cinema and library opened in Chester in May and has already had 508,000 visits through its doors.

Architects Bennetts Associates, who designed Storyhouse, scooped Best Refurbishment at the National Building Awards – the longest running and most prestigious awards in the industry.

Storyhouse was also crowned Best Public Building at the Brick awards, plus IS Group won Best Sign for Storyhouse’s iconic LED illuminated lettering.

At the annual Marketing Cheshire awards Storyhouse won Large Visitor Attraction of the Year beating off competition from Chester Zoo and The Ice Cream Farm.

Andrew Bentley, CEO Storyhouse, said: “We are enormously proud to have won such a prestigious set of awards, they are testament to all that we have achieved at Storyhouse in the last six months.

“We won each award in front of impressive shortlists including internationally renowned and celebrated companies. These awards recognise all our efforts to build community, enhance the lives of residents and put Chester on a world stage – we are thrilled!”