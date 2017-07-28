Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Storyhouse has teamed up with the University of Chester and Reel Solutions to create a British Film Institute Film Academy, an intensive course for young filmmakers.

Aspiring creatives across Cheshire West and Chester will have the opportunity to learn from industry-leading figures and gain a range of practical production skills.

The course offers participants the chance to be part of the future film industry and will be one of the first in the UK to focus on 360° filmmaking, virtual reality and augmented reality. The course offers hands-on filmmaking experience aimed at developing knowledge for those looking for a career in the film industry.

Applicants must be aged 16-19 to apply for one of the limited spaces, with the course taking place between October and December at £25 per person (bursaries available).

Nicky Beaumont, film and digital programme manager, said: “This is a really exciting and rare opportunity for young people in the borough. Students will have access to a huge range of film equipment and software for the course, as well as gaining a recognised award.

“Elements of the course are viewed by many, including Facebook and Google, as the next big thing offering potentially huge opportunities for young people looking to build careers in the film industry.”

As a student of the Film Academy:

You will get hands-on filmmaking experience which will help you to develop practical knowledge and skills.

You can explore your own creativity and passions in a supportive and dynamic environment.

You will gain invaluable experience working alongside industry professionals who are respected practitioners in their field.

You will get to experience immersive 360° as well as 2D film.

You will work towards creating a practical film-based immersive project, either individually or as part of a team.

You will work towards achieving a Bronze Arts Award qualification.

Once completed participants will become part the growing BFI Film Academy alumni network with access to events such as BAFTA career talks.

Applications are welcome from talented young filmmakers from all backgrounds. Bursaries are available if required for assistance with travel, childcare or other costs.

To find out more visit storyhouse.com.