The Chester branches of Poundland are selling Donald Trump masks ahead of this year’s Halloween antics.

Last year Creepy Clowns were all the rage around the October 31 festivities, but it seems this year the controversial US President will be one of the more familiar sights out trick or treating in the region.

Poundland says it bought in a load of Trump-related merchandise ahead of his planned state visit. But that has now been scrapped.

But is believed another use may well be found for them.

The store is stocking everything from Mr Trump’s signature red baseball cap with the slogan Make America Great Again to bobble heads of the most powerful man on earth.

Fans of the President can also channel their inner tycoon by wearing one of Mr Trump’s oversized red power ties that scream you are the one in charge.

And there is even a chance to emulate the President’s plans for a Mexican border wall as the shops also stock rubber bricks with the Make America Great Again slogan emblazoned on them.

Poundland is calling on shoppers to help them shift the stock and get creative with the range using the dedicated hashtag #PoundlandDumpsTrump – to collectively, as a nation, dump the Trump merchandise.

Poundland trading director Barry Williams said: “We are asking for our customers help. The range was created ahead of his UK visit, but given this is not happening now, we reckon the only way to sell the products is to encourage shoppers to come up with unusual ways to use it. The range is also perfect for Halloween. Just wait until you see the Donald Trump masks, they’re probably the scariest things we’ve ever sold.”

The Poundland Limited-Edition Donald Trump £1 merchandise includes:

Donald Trump cut-out mask

The Presidents infamous red ‘Make America Great Again’ cap

Red Donald Trump ties

Make American Great Again? pencil rubbers

Trump golf balls

Mini American flags

America flag headbands

Mini Donald Trump bobbing head figure

#Trump rosette

Trump themed photo props