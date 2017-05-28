Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Countess Charity is happy to announce that Chester solicitors Jolliffe & Co LLP have selected the Breast Ultra Sound Scanner Appeal as their 2017/18 Charity of the Year project.

Jolliffe & Co have supported the Countess Charity previously by attending the annual sportsman’s lunch and taking part in the Chester Santa Dash.

Associate and head of the employment department Elizabeth Judson who heads up the charity committee at Joliffes is happy to be supporting the Breast Ultra Sound Scanner Appeal.

She said: “Jolliffes is very happy to be supporting the Ultra Sound Breast Scanner Appeal with the Countess Charity as its Charity of the Year 2017/18. This much needed replacement scanner will help reduce waiting times for patients and therefore increase the speed of diagnosis. We look forward to arranging some fun events which will hopefully raise a significant amount of money for this local cause.”

Corporate and events fundraising manager for the Countess Charity Hanna Clarke said: “We are delighted to be working with Jolliffes as their charity of the year. I have met Elizabeth and Stephanie and several others from Joliffes since I started my role at the Countess and I am looking forward to working with them on this project.

“We have already spoke about some initiatives such as a zip wire event, pamper party and our ladies lunch in October and more.”

If you, your company or employer would like to get involved with the fundraising appeal for the Breast Ultra Sound Scanner, please contact Hanna Clarke Corporate & Events Fundraising Manager on 01244 366397 or hannaclarke@nhs.net.