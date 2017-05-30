Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pupil attacked a fellow student with a craft knife in an angry reaction to a tackle during a lunchtime game of football.

The incident happened at Upton-by-Chester High School where the matter is being taken ‘extremely seriously’ although fortunately the injured pupil only suffered a minor wound.

Acting headteacher Jon Arnull explained the circumstances surrounding the assault in response to a Chronicle enquiry.

He said: “We did have an incident on Wednesday afternoon (May 24) between two Year 7 boys (11/12 years of age) whilst they were playing football on the school field at lunchtime.

"It was not a fight but an angry, one-sided response from one of the boys following a tackle.

“The other boy was injured with a craft knife whereby his skin was punctured with the tip of the knife. No hospital treatment was needed and the minor wound only required a small sticking plaster.”

He said rumours circulating about an alleged stabbing were an exaggeration compared with what actually happened.

But Mr Arnull continued: “However, I do need to point out we have taken the incident extremely seriously and will use the strongest possible sanctions available to us in these circumstances.

"The possession, and use, of a knife or other dangerous implements is wholly unacceptable when not in a controlled classroom environment.

“We have already undertaken a full risk assessment of the circumstances surrounding the incident and are satisfied that all appropriate safety measures are in place.”

He added: “The safety and emotional well-being of our students is of paramount importance and also the good reputation of our school; it is essential that the community know we will not tolerate behaviour of this kind.”