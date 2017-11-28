Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists are warned of overnight road closures at Chester ’s Watergate Bridge so contractors can take down protective scaffolding as a repair project nears completion.

A section of New Crane Street/Sealand Road from Nicholas Street to Deva Link will close from Monday, December 4 to Wednesday, December 6, between 7pm and 10.30pm.

It will shut again the following week from Monday, December 11 to Wednesday, December 13, between 7pm and 10.30pm.

Diversion signs and variable message boards will in place leading up to the work, which is being carried out by Cheshire West and Chester Council .

(Image: UGC)

Councillor Karen Shore, cabinet member for environment, said: “The project is now in its final phase and the scaffolding will be removed to reveal the skilled work of our stonemasons. I’m delighted that this important Chester landmark will now be enjoyed by generations to come.”

The amount of work required to restore the historic Watergate Bridge increased significantly after the bridge parapet was dismantled earlier this year. Ineffective repair techniques used in the last century meant 85% of the stone had to be replaced compared with 15% in the initial estimate.