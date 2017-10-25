Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A restaurant serving up modern twists on jacket potatoes and burritos opens its doors in Chester for the first time today (Wednesday, October 25).

The long-awaited Jack Burrito eatery in Northgate Street is by the same team behind the successful Wok & Go noodle bar chain, which launched in the city almost 10 years ago.

Jack Burrito propels the humble spud into the 21st century with fillings inspired by Latin flavours, alternatively accompanied with sweet potatoes or burritos.

The long-awaited restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks from 9am-11pm every day.

On the menu are ‘lip-smacking flavour combinations’ from the ‘Ring O Fire’ featuring fiery hot pulled beef, jalapenos and avocado to ‘The Spaniard’ with chorizo, semi-dried tomato, three beans and smoky chipotle mayo.

Light bites start from £4.50, with main courses from £6.75 Guests can eat-in or takeaway.

The restaurant promises ‘quick service’ making it a option for lunch or a pre- or post-theatre dinner for those visiting Storyhouse. There’s also a kids menu for visiting families.

Jack Burrito features a bright and quirky interior design with a casual atmosphere and licensed bar. A range of wine and beer is on offer alongside specially selected gins, rums, tequilas and hand-crafted cocktails.

The restaurant concept is the brainchild of Des Pheby, who came up with the original idea for Wok & Go, which now has 24 stores across the UK. Owned by the PFC Group, the chain is growing rapidly, with a further 10 stores planned over the next 12 months.

Managing director and Wok & Go founder Des said: “We’re excited to be opening our new restaurant on Northgate Street. Our menu is going to bring the classic jacket potato up to date and we can’t wait for guests to visit us and try it for themselves.

“Jack Burrito is just a few doors down from where we opened the first Wok & Go nearly 10 years ago. We’ve got big plans for this new concept and we’re hoping it will be just as popular as Wok & Go has proven to be.”

A second Jack Burrito is already earmarked for Leeds city centre with a third site planned near Aston University in Birmingham.