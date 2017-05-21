Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Many of us live with a niggling pain, an injury or a recurring joint issue but often don’t know who to turn to for advice on improving symptoms.

But help is at hand this week from Nuffield Health to get you back to the level of fitness and wellbeing you aspire to.

On Tuesday, May 23, Chester residents are invited to attend a free Meet our Experts Physiotherapy open event at the Nuffield Health Chester Fitness and Wellbeing Club on Wrexham Road.

Nuffield Health have the largest network of physiotherapists outside the NHS and its physiotherapists offer a wide range of treatments, covering a wide range of pains and injuries, all without the need for a GP referral. Physiotherapists can also help prevent and heal injuries that may be stopping you from leading an active life.

The free one day event is open to both non-members and members and will give guests the opportunity to meet a team of Nuffield Health experts including physiotherapists. The fitness team will also be on hand to offer advice on best exercise techniques so not to exacerbate any existing injuries or pain.

The Meet our Experts Physiotherapy event is part of a series of free expert events which are run at Nuffield Health Fitness and Wellbeing Clubs across the UK throughout the year.

To book your attendance at the Chester cente on Tuesday, visit www.nuffieldhealth.com/meet-our-experts