It’s a photo finish for MBNA and the Chester Racecourse this week, as they celebrate their latest joint venture in advance of the Roodee’s first race meeting of the season which starts today (Wednesday, May 10).

The Chester-based credit card provider is one of the longest-standing partners of the racecourse, having collaborated together for more than a decade.

The two leading local employers are extending the successful relationship for a further five years, with the renewed contract including naming rights sponsor of the Paddock Club, Chester’s luxury networking facility.

Racegoers will now be able to benefit from special offers, ticket giveaways and exclusive activities throughout the racing season.

With an additional three title sponsorships and 11 race sponsorships in 2017 alone, including the prestigious MBNA Chester Vase (May 11), this new deal is a significant vote of confidence in Chester Racecourse, enabling the business to invest in a variety of capital expenditure-financed projects required to ensure the racecourse remains ahead of the game.

Local charities will also be supported from this extended relationship. The first of several MBNA-nominated charities is Cheshire Young Carers, who will be fundraising during this year’s May festival.

This latest investment continues MBNA’s commitment to supporting the growth and development of the city, which also includes being principal sponsor of Chester’s Storyhouse, the Chester Marathon and Chester FC.

James Poole, strategy and innovation executive at MBNA, said: “We are hugely proud to call this historic city our home and Chester Racecourse is a great platform to showcase our wonderful city.

“We are dedicated to helping drive the city’s cultural and economic agenda, supporting partners at every level, from grass roots development and community outreach at Chester FC to facilitating the opening of the Storyhouse, the country’s largest regional arts project.”

Richard Thomas, CEO, Chester Race Company Ltd, added: “We’re excited to have MBNA on board for a further five years, under the guise of principal partner of Chester Racecourse.

“The development of our relationship to date has laid some solid foundations and our affiliation is only set to further strengthen and grow. The terms of our mutually beneficial partnership provide excellent opportunity for growth, development and aligned messaging to our respective audiences and the wider local community.”