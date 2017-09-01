Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new offering joins Chester’s racing calendar for the 2017 season this weekend.

The inaugural Corbettsports Chester Stakes Day on Saturday (September 2) celebrates the historic Chester Stakes race and the listed race sponsored by Corbettsports takes centre stage at 2.10pm.

The race, open to 3+ year olds and run over a distance of one mile, five furlongs, is expected to be a nail-biting affair, with many contenders competing for the top spot and winning prize fund of more than £20,000.

A full card of seven races starts with the British Stallions Studs EBF Novices Stakes at 1.40pm and gates open to racegoers at 11.30am.

One of only four race dates left in the racing calendar, this raceday provides the perfect opportunity to get together with friends and family and enjoy the last of the summer sunshine and the school holidays before the autumn term begins.

Out on the open course, well-known acoustic acts from Chester and North Wales, Chris Barnes, Jim Bazley and Alx Green, will be playing popular covers between races from 1pm.

Birdie Photobooth will also be in attendance with their unique experience, offering racegoers the opportunity to #MakeMemories and take home a memento of their day.

For the youngest racegoers, there will be a host of garden games, courtesy of Wrexham-based Giggles and Games, regulars Papertown Crafts will be hosting craft workshops where youngsters can have a go at making paper binoculars and the resident face painter will be decorating faces with glitter.

Tickets and badges are still available to purchase from the Chester Racecourse box office, by calling 01244 304 600 or going online at chester-races.com.

Adult tickets start at £10 out on the open course, while children aged 17 and under are eligible to attend completely free of charge.

Car parking is available on the day for £8 per car.

Fixtures for the 2018 season at Chester have now been revealed and information on pricing and on sale will be revealed in the coming weeks. Dates can be viewed at chester-races.com