Party goers are invited to attend a glamorous charity ball at Chester Racecourse in February as part of a fundraising drive for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Louise Heath, 34, from Chester is hosting the event in memory of her mum who sadly died from a rare form of lung cancer last year.

Along with her sister Amanda Heath from St Asaph she has already raised £3,000 for the charity and hopes the event will bring in even more cash and support.

“We have a huge raffle with many prizes donated locally from businesses around North Wales, Chester and the North West,” Louise said.

“We are also holding an auction on the night with prizes from Manchester United and Liverpool FC along with spa treats and a golfing prize.”

Mary Heath was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2013 and was just 65 when she died last year.

“She endured radiotherapy, chemotherapy and towards the end immunotherapy and she fought every step of the way,” Amanda, 30, said.

“When we found out that the end was in sight, that there was no silver bullet as my mum would call it, that is when my eyes were opened to the incredible work that Macmillan carry out.

“No one deserves to suffer after a fight like my mum put up and thanks to the work of Macmillan and the hospice nurses my mum's last days were something to treasure.”

Macmillan Cancer Support not only helps with the medical needs of people affected by cancer but also looks at the social, emotional and practical impact cancer can have.

Amanda said: “They guided her, counselled her and made the transition from treatment to end of life care easier to accept then we ever could have thought.

“To watch the acceptance in my mum is what gave me the courage to accept what was happening. She didn’t fear death, and when the end came I was there to see her take her last breath.

“I was lucky to see how peaceful she was when she left this world - this world she brought me into - and none of this would have been possible without the work that Macmillan do.”

The charity ball will be held on February 4 at Chester Racecourse from 6pm to 1am and tickets cost £50 with £13 going to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Attendees will be treated to a gourmet three course meal, complimentary glass of fizz and coffee along with access to the raffle and the auction.

Singer Christian Parry and a DJ will provide entertainment throughout the evening.

For more information and to buy tickets contact 07970-883197 or email louise.heath1982@yahoo.co.uk

Amanda is also running the London Marathon for her mum this year and is accepting donations at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/macmillanmarathonformary

“I will embrace every agonising step towards the finish line as it will not even be on a par with what my mum endured the last three years so she could be there for us,” she said.