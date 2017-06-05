Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An al fresco food and drinks venue next to Chester Railway Station will serve race-goers this summer.

The Carriage Shed, at City Place Chester, will be home to The Paddock Al Fresco Brunch Bar on the June 10, July 1 and July 15 coinciding with race meetings.

Tapas-style grazing dishes will be served alongside a variety of drinks including Champagne.

Organisers say the venue will be the ‘perfect pit stop’ for race-goers arriving by train on their way to the Roodee.

Special race day offers will be in full flow throughout the three days, with two for £10 on various cocktails. Race-goers purchasing a bottle of bubbly will get four spaces on the VIP Champagne Bus Shuttle to the racecourse.

Muse Developments’ City Place has played host to numerous business and public events since its launch in 2016. Its artisan fairs have proved particularly popular but this is the first time the venue has featured a bar.

The bar is being presented by Bubbles Bar Ltd, local specialists in outdoor food and drinks venues, which also organised last year’s Bubbles Beach Club on Liverpool’s waterfront.

Phil Mayall, development director at Muse, said: “The Paddock Al Fresco Brunch Bar is a great example of the sort of events that we have planned throughout the year at the Carriage Shed. It’s a fantastic open-air yet covered space, which makes it perfect for a pop up bar.

"It will be the first port of call for race-goers who are coming in to Chester on the train and making their way to the racecourse. I’d put a dead cert on The Paddock being a firm favourite on this year’s Chester races itinerary.”

The Al Fresco venue will be open between 10am and 3pm on June 10, July 1 and July 15. To book a table visit: www.BubblesChillinAndGrillin.com