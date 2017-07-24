Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pupils and staff from The Queen’s School in Chester have completed a four day charity bike ride to raise money for North West Air Ambulance.

Their adventure began as they were waved off by the whole of the senior school.

The Manx bike ride involved the team of Year 10 and 11 girls cycling from the senior school on City Walls Road to Liverpool where they got the ferry to the Isle of Man.

They then spent two days cycling through scenic and historic landscapes on the island before returning to school.

Cycling more than 100 miles, the bike ride has so far raised more than £2,000 for North West Air Ambulance.

Deputy head of sixth form Joanne Mckeirnan, who led the trip, said: “The Queen’s School Charity Bike Ride is always a highlight of the year and this year’s Manx challenge was no exception. It was a privilege to cycle with these fantastic young people.

“The Isle of Man is a very hilly island but the girls showed grit and determination as they cycled the beautiful countryside, ascending short steep inclines and long gradual gradients - nowhere seemed to be flat for very long!

“The bike ride is meant to be a challenge and this one certainly was. They kept their spirits high by singing as they cycled and always supporting each other when the going got tough. The girls should be very proud of their achievements and the money they have raised for an excellent cause.”

You can still support their exceptional achievement by donating though their Just Giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/companyteams/manx2017