Twenty new jobs will be created when a new restaurant opens its doors in Chester next month.

The former Race Horse pub in Upton Grange closed this week to undergo an extensive transformation before it reopens as a new bar and steakhouse in October.

Goodwin’s Bar and Kitchen has already proved popular with regulars at its venues on the Wirral and the new venue promises a relaxed, modern restaurant, perfect for every dining occasion.

New general manager Lee Hughes said: “Our brand-new restaurant will offer something for everyone. Goodwin’s is all about enjoying good food and wine in a friendly, relaxed environment.

"The new surroundings will make you feel like you are at home and we will offer full-service at your table, letting our guests sit back and relax as soon as they walk through the door – we will do all the hard work!”

On the menu is a mouth-watering range of hand-pressed burgers, grass-fed and pasture-reared black Angus steaks all cooked on an authentic chargrill, and a great selection of freshly prepared dishes.

And Goodwin's also has a relaxing bar area featuring an extensive gin menu, craft beers and spirits.

Lee and his team are currently looking for hard working, passionate foodies to join the team in kitchen, front of house and management positions so if you are interested, send your CV to goodwinsrecruitment@outlook.com or go along to the recruitment day on Saturday, September 16, at the Rake, Rake Lane, Chester, 9am to 6pm.

Goodwin's opens to the public on Wednesday, October 4.