Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

City MP Chris Matheson and Lord Mayor of Chester Cllr Razia Daniels visited a relaunched city pub that has a new name and a new look.

The former Temple Bar in Frodsham Street, Chester, is now called City Tavern.

It opened recently following a £280,000 refurbishment – which fits in nicely with the newly revamped street itself which has undergone a £1.3m redevelopment.

The VIPs joined customers old and new last Friday (July 7) for an after work social opened by acoustic act Lauren Davenport with canapés, fizz, and cask and craft tasters.

Guests were invited to take in the new contemporary features, mezzanine floor, sports offer, real ale and craft beer, cocktails, live music and ‘secret garden escape’.

Throughout the weekend, the music policy that says ‘if you can’t sing it, we don’t play it’ was the theme with DJ, acoustics and Sunday open mic.

Craft beers Blue Moon and Brewdog have brought the beer range up to date while there are four real ales from local brewery Weetwoods plus a full range of cocktails.

A new food offer is available Monday-Saturday until 9pm with the Sunday roast served until 8pm. Pub favourites include sausage and mash plus beef and ale pie in addition to sharing plates and daily deals from two meals for £9.99 to burger and drink for £7.79.

Manager Colin Hughes said: “The mezzanine floor looks absolutely awesome. It’s perfect for all live sports – TVs in boothing areas and a giant screen hanging from the wall – it feels like you’re on the terraces”

The refurbishment also led to an expanded 22-strong team in preparation for the opening.