Well-known Chester pub The Dublin Packet is set to re-open on Monday (August 7), a week after suddenly closing.

Mystery surrounded the closure of the popular Northgate Street pub, once run by former Everton footballer Dixie Dean, after a sign suddenly appeared in the window, revealing that its current staff had moved on.

The sign described it as a 'wonderful pub that attracted wonderful people, so it is with regret the time has come to move on'.

But as of today (Wednesday), a new poster has been put up in the window of the pub, which remains in darkness, saying that it will re-open at 11am on Monday and is currently 'closed for redecoration'.

It is not known who the pub’s new landlords will be.

The Dublin Packet was built in the 1800s and is said to have been named after a packet boat that would regularly leave Chester docks for Dublin.

Shortly after the war, Dixie Dean served as the pub’s landlord, remaining at the helm for 16 years, during what was considered the pub’s ‘heyday’.